Houston Astros ALCS schedule: Dates, what to know, how to buy tickets
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are headed to their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers.
Here's the full schedule of games for the ALCS:
Game 1: Sunday, October 15, Rangers @ Astros - First pitch: TBD
Game 2: Monday, October 16, Rangers @ Astros - First pitch: TBD
Game 3: Wednesday, October 18, Astros @ Rangers - First pitch: TBD
Game 4: Thursday, October 19, Astros @ Rangers - First pitch: TBD
Game 5: Friday, October 20, Astros @ Rangers - First pitch: TBD (if necessary)
Game 6: Sunday, October 22, Rangers @ Astros - First pitch: TBD (if necessary)
Game 7: Monday, October 23, Rangers @ Astros - First pitch: TBD (if necessary)
All games will be broadcast on FOX or FOX Sports 1.
Tickets for the ALCS are now on sale via the Houston Astros website. A limited number of tickets remain for select games, so if you want to see your Astros, you better get buying!
Go Astros!!