Houston artist 'Paperbag' addresses mental health through vibrant artwork

An up-and-coming Houston artist is addressing the issue of mental health and illness through his vibrant artwork.

Dominique Silva, who goes by "Paperbag", channels his own personal struggles through his colorful canvases in the hope of reaching others who are dealing with similar challenges.

MORE FROM FOX 26'S RUBEN DOMINGUEZ

All of the human forms in his paintings are depicted with a paper bag on their heads, which is meant to symbolize the masking of the individual's mental struggles.

His work will be featured this Friday as part of "Donkeeboy and Friends" art show at 8th Wonder brewery.

Check out his Instagram for more: @paperxbag