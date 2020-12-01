Houston-area Tuesday morning temperatures coldest of 2020 so far

article

Tuesday morning's temperatures reached the lowest levels of this entire year so far.

A freeze warning was issued for several Houston-area counties from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Houstonians prepare for freezing temperatures overnight

Temperatures dropped into the low 30s and even into to the 20s in some areas.

Frost is seen on the hood of a truck in north Houston on the morning of December 1, 2020.

Changes are on the way. Look for a mostly sunny afternoon today with highs in the low 60s.

Advertisement

Rain makes a return Tuesday night and Wednesday with a quick-moving cold front, so watch for scattered storms and likely showers.

THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES FROM FOX 26

Beyond that system, we'll enter a stretch of sunny and dry days with chilly overnight lows and pleasantly cool afternoons.

You can stay informed by downloading our free FOX 26 Weather App by clicking here. .