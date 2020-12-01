Expand / Collapse search

Houston-area Tuesday morning temperatures coldest of 2020 so far

HOUSTON - Tuesday morning's temperatures reached the lowest levels of this entire year so far.

A freeze warning was issued for several Houston-area counties from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures dropped into the low 30s and even into to the 20s in some areas.

Frost is seen on the hood of a truck in north Houston on the morning of December 1, 2020.

Changes are on the way. Look for a mostly sunny afternoon today with highs in the low 60s.

Rain makes a return Tuesday night and Wednesday with a quick-moving cold front, so watch for scattered storms and likely showers.

Tuesday weather forecast

