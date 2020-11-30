Freeze warning for Houston-area counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday

A freeze warning is generally issued for the first freeze of the season, and the National Weather Service has issued one for several Houston-area counties.

The freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 a.m. Tuesday as temperatures could be the coldest since last February.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The warning includes the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Jackson, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton.

Lows could drop to the upper 20s north of Houston and low 30s for most other areas, even in rural areas south of the city.

THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES FROM FOX 26

Advertisement

Remember to take steps to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

The rest of the week looks overall pretty chilly. Expect one chance for chilly rain early Wednesday. Otherwise, this week looks mostly sunny and cool with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s

You can stay informed by downloading our free FOX 26 Weather App by clicking here. .