Houstonians prepare for freezing temperatures overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning Monday night for southeast Texas.

Many Houstonians bracing for the cold night and making do.

“Right now we are just using the AC unit and the oven for now,” said Evanerlina Smith, a resident of the Fifth Ward.

Smith lives in an apartment with her three-year-old son. She tells FOX 26 she hopes it doesn’t get too cold.

“As long as it’s not cold for four months we’ll make it,” she Smith.

Smith says for now she’s making do, but doesn’t want to get a space heater because of some of the dangers.

“I’m really kinda skeptical and I have a little one. I just don’t want to leave it on and then he knocks it over and then something catches on fire.”

Michelle Shonbeck with the Christian Community Services Center tells FOX 26 that there are more Houstonians asking for help with their utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shonbeck says assistance with utilities has gone up 18-percent.

“Most of the people who need help with their rent or utilities, 79% are people who have never asked for help before,” Shonbeck said. “There are folks in February that were going along fine then the economic downturn with this pandemic has rocked their world.”

The CCSC is one of many community organizations available to help. However, Shonbeck says the CCSC focuses mainly on those who live in southwest Houston.

Limited financial assistance is available for rent or utility payments. Appointments are scheduled after a pre-screening conversation.

Click here for more information from CCSC