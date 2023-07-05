Houston-area senior finally attends Astros game after 81 years

Charlene Gully, an 81-year-old Crosby resident, finally got to attend an Astros game on Wednesday after 81 years of being a fan.

Gully, who has a fixed income and difficulty getting around, was gifted with tickets to Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies by the Astros Organization and Twilight Wish Houston, a nonprofit that grants wishes to residents.

"I watch on TV all the time, but I've never been to a big ball game like this in my whole life," Gully said. "I'm excited beyond my control!"

Gully was also given Astros gear and a shot on the big board during the game. She said she was thankful for the opportunity to enjoy her favorite team up close.

"This is a brand-new experience for me," Gully said.

William J. Graff, executive director of Twilight Wish Houston, said it was "great to see someone like this finally seeing a game after 80 years."

"She's been living in Houston all her life," Graff said. "It's never too late to make great memories."

The gift also came in time for her birthday. Gully turns 82 this month.

Cornucopia Services, a non-profit that provides services for low-income residents, reached out to Twilight Wish to make the day happen for Gully.

If you know a senior in the Houston area who would like to see a wish fulfilled, visit TwilightWish.org.