Houston area has 3 of 10 most deadly road segments in Texas: study

article

Houston has three of the 10 deadliest stretches of road in Texas, according to a new report by MoneyGeek.

Two of these are different five-mile stretches of I-45. The third is on Tomball Parkway.

The report shows that Houston had 866 fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019 with 919 deaths.

The personal finance technology company analyzed the most dangerous roads in the state based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They examined 10,137 fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019.

Below is the data on the three dangerous road segments in Houston:

Tomball Parkway Between Antoine Dr. and W. Greens Rd.

Fatal Accidents 2017–2019: 14

Fatal Accidents Per Mile: 3.2

I-45 Between Airtex Dr. and TX 249

Fatal Accidents 2017–2019: 12

Fatal Accidents Per Mile: 2.4

I-45 Between Rte. 5 and Cavalcade

Fatal Accidents 2017–2019: 11

Fatal Accidents Per Mile: 2.3

According to the report, I-45 is the deadliest road in all of Harris County. It had 38 deadly accidents from 2017 to 2019.

And while a fourth of the state's deadly accidents were drunk driving-related, Houston's percentage was higher in comparison with 30% of fatal crashes being drunk driving-related.

Advertisement

See the full report from MoneyGeek here.

