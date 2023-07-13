Houston-area 'Garbage Kid' giving back after receiving gifts from across the country

A 13-year-old from the Houston-area is gaining national recognition for a new business he made cleaning dirty trashcans. The young teen calls his business "The Garbage Kid."

"First I thought it really wouldn’t be that hard to clean [trashcans]," said 13-year-old Anthony Gonzalez. "That changed as soon as I saw the first one."

FOX 26 first interviewed ‘The Garbage Kid’ three weeks ago as he soaked, scraped, and climbed into dirty trashcans. Gonzalez says he charges customer $10 per can and has cleaned almost 200 trashcans in three weeks.

"[Business], it’s booming," said Gonzalez. "It’s not popping anymore. It’s booming."

Two TikTok videos of Gonzalez’s story have gained nearly eight million views in less than three weeks. Since then, he’s been recognized by the Houston Police Officer’s Union and received more media attention and awards. U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw named July 12 "Garbage Kid Day" in his honor. In addition, Colorado Rockies Pitcher Lucas Gilbreath invited Gonzalez to a baseball game when they played in Houston.

Most recently, Houston business owner Mattress Mack invited Gonzalez to clean trashcans at Gallery Furniture in exchange for Astros tickets and other gifts.

Gonzalez says he has a list of people he wants to thank for donations from across the country.

"Random people I guess like what I’m doing," said Gonzalez. "They send me random packages."

The 13-year-old hopes to use the donations and gifts to help less fortunate children in need. On Thursday, he gave a family $100 dollars for cleaning a car outside a Houston sporting goods store. Then, he took them shopping for sports equipment.

"It’s nice to give back," said Gonzalez. "That’s the whole goal."

Gonzalez says he has some supplies to give to other young teens inspired to join The Garbage Kid cleaning business. The 13-year-old says he is shocked how much attention and positive feedback his story has received.

"I wanted to help other kids get inspired. But now that it’s happening, I’m pretty shocked," said Gonzalez. "[I’m] so very grateful. Shout out to those other kids working hard too."

To learn more about Gonzalez’s Garbage Kid business, click here.