Houston-area dad celebrates first father's day with his newborn triplets

A man from The Woodlands is celebrating this Friday’s Day as a dad of newborn triplets.

But the road to their delivery wasn’t easy, mom had to undergo a special medical procedure to save their lives.

"I woke up very early in the morning firstly to feed the babies -- their early morning feeding, but also to start a whole bunch of BBQ," said Brock Unruh.



Brock Unruh’s Father’s Day Sunday started out like many other dads', but this year’s holiday is extra special as he welcomes his newborn triplets.

Their miracle birth doubled the size of their family overnight.



"This is May. She's about to be 3 in a week. Then we have Miss Annie, Otto, and Olive," said Melissa Unruh.



Brock’s wife, Melissa Unruh, began dilating at 21 weeks, less than halfway into her pregnancy.

Special medical intervention was needed to save the triplets.

"37 weeks is full term. 34 weeks is the average delivery for triplets. Less than 1% of moms would need this surgery," said Dr. Amber Samuel of Obstetrix Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialists of Houston.



That’s when Dr. Amber Samuel conducted the lifesaving "cervical cerclage" procedure to help prevent a premature delivery for another 10 weeks.



"A rescue cerclage which means we take that opening and close it with a stitch. I was actually a cerclage baby. My mom had my brother and then a whole lot of loss in the middle and then me five years later because of a cerclage. So, I feel lucky to be able to do these surgeries," Dr. Samuel said.



Today, the triplets are healthy and happier than ever. It’s the only gift Brock would’ve wanted this Father’s Day.



"It’s like overwhelming. It’s powerful to see all these babies and they’re getting to that age at about three months now where they smile not just because it’s a reflex but because they see you and there’s some input you know. It’s like one of the first times you get to communicate with your kid. They see you and they’re happy to see you," Brock Unruh said.

