A chase that began in Montgomery County ended in northwest Harris County when authorities used a PIT maneuver.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The chase came to an end near Beltway 8 and US 290.

A woman got out of the car and was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

It's unclear at this time what prompted the chase.

Several agencies were at the scene including the Shenandoah Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.