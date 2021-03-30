Houston-area brothers recognized by two mayors for volunteer work, entrepreneurship

Some Houston-area youngsters are putting in so much time volunteering that two area mayors have taken notice.

The Gee brothers have been donating to and collecting for causes, such as back-to-school drives for some time. A couple years ago, they also created an anti-bullying initiative.

"It’s the Z-I-G-G-Y," smiles Ziggy, the youngest. "It’s the N-O-A-H. You can find me in the H," Noah, the middle brother chimes in. With the oldest brother, Tyln, together they make up the "Gee Boys.

"We beat it like a drum. It’s the T-Y-L-N. TG30 on You Tube, you should tell a friend," Tyln rattles off melodically.

In addition to making up positive rap songs and lyrics like this, "We’re the youth and we’re speaking up, united with faith. Mom and Dad told me protect my name, it carries weight."

The Gee brothers also speak out against bullying with messages such as, "Please don’t cyber bully and be positive on the internet," says Tyln Gee, who is in the 8th grade.

"We’ve been doing our anti-bullying campaign for two years now and we go around, gather groups and have inspirational speakers talk about bullying and how bad it is. We want kids to know to spread love and speak up," says 4th grader Ziggy Gee.

They began the bullying awareness drive after losing a friend to suicide.

"We didn’t really understand it, and that’s another reason we started this, to help people understand how bad it can really be," adds Noah Gee, who’s in 7th Grade.

These 9, 12 and 14-year-old brothers are busy boys, complete with their own clothing store in a Dallas mall.

"We also have an outreach program. We have given away 500 shoes to Humble area kids and 200 turkeys," Noah explains.

Because of their years of volunteer work, the Gee brothers were given their own day in Humble just last week. That was after receiving a City of Houston Proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner in December.

"It’s really, really, super exciting," they smiled.

Even as they inspire many others, we wish them continued success!