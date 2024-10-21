Houston Apartment Fire: Authorities on scene of 2-alarm apartment fire

Authorities are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm apartment fire that sparked up on Monday afternoon in Houston, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up in the 13700 block of Richmond around 2 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston helicopter crash: 'Multiple fatalities' reported

Then a second alarm was called in about 10 minutes later.

During that time, one firefighter called mayday. The firefighter was later located and accounted for.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.