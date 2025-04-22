Suspended Galveston Beach Patrol Chief speaks out ahead of peak season for drownings

The Brief Suspended Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis spoke with FOX 26 following his suspension as the island enters the peak season for drownings. Davis says he never received anything in writing or any details at all describing why he was suspended. During a meeting on Tuesday, no action was taken regarding Davis.



As Galveston enters the peak season for drowning, the island remains without its long-time Beach Patrol Chief, Peter Davis.

The backstory:

Davis was suspended without pay in March, after the Park Board learned he had allowed four Chilean lifeguards to stay overnight in Stewart Beach Headquarters, which was closed to the general public. The Chileans were in town on exchange to train Galveston lifeguards on jet ski rescues.

Chief Davis says he has never received anything in writing or any details at all, describing why he was suspended after 40 years on the force.

After Tuesday's Park Board meeting, there continues to be no action taken on Chief Davis.

CEO Kimberly Denasi and Board chair Jason Hardcastle could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

FOX 26 has requested the board's official definition of 'General Public'.

What they're saying:

The Chilean Chief exclusively told FOX 26 they had not been contacted for the investigation. When their funding for housing fell through, they requested to stay at Galveston's headquarters on the beach near the early training.