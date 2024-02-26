The Houston Humane Society assisted in the removal of 18 dogs from deplorable living conditions over the weekend, according to a release.

Officials said six of the dogs are now receiving treatment while the other 12 dogs are with BARC.

Houston Humane Society officials said the dogs’ owner was being evicted from her Houston-area home when the Houston Police Department stepped in and convinced her to surrender the dogs so they could be taken to a clean, safe environment and receive proper care.

The animals were later removed by Humane Society officials.

Officials stated the owner of the dogs will not face any charges.

Houston Humane Society officials said they are also currently out of room and are in desparate need of families or individuals looking to adopt or fosters looking to temporarily open their homes to vulnerable animals that need extra time, love, and care to create more space for homeless pets, which helps save more lives.

If you would like to adopt or foster, you can click here.