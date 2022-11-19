article

A firefighter was rushed to the hospital Friday night after battling heavy flames at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln, where Ponderosa, Little York, and Klein Fire responded to reports of an apartment on fire.

Responding crews found a building with heavy flames shown and began working to extinguish the flames. It took about an hour and a half roughly to put out the flames.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

At least 16 units were damaged as a result. Additionally, we're told a firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but an investigation is underway.