HISD staff member who handed out student laptops has COVID-19

An HISD staff member who helped hand out laptops at Madison High School has tested positive for COVID-19. School officials say the staff member is recovering at home.

Parents and students who came to Madison High School to pick up laptops from Mar. 23 - Apr. 6, are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last day they were at the school.

All school staff members who worked in close proximity to the individuals are being asked to self-quarantine.

THE LATEST: Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries in greater Houston area