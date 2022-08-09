Expand / Collapse search

High prices and rising interest rates are leaving more homes for sale

The housing market in Houston is seeing more homes on the market and their prices softening.

HOUSTON - In the heat of summer, Houston's housing market is cooling down, a bit, as record high prices and rising interest rates have taken their toll. It reflects a national trend that sees a growing number of homes on the market and pickier buyers.

Charlie Mackey, from real estate broker Sundae, which specializes in buying 'as-is' properties, says while the market remains tilted toward sellers, it's becoming a little less so.

"We suffered from an inventory shortage for several years," Mackey says.

In June, the Houston Association of Realtors reported a 27% increase in the number of homes for sale year-to-year, while the average price jumped 11% to more than $436,000, and the number of closings dropped almost 9%.

Nationally, a Realtor.com analysis finds listings up by a third, as homes are taking longer to sell. Experts say buyers are getting pickier, as their money doesn't go as far.

With 30-year interest rates at about 5.5%, purchasing power can be trimmed by tens of thousands of dollars. It's prompting some buyers to even back out.

"Whenever they're in escrow, maybe they see a rate hike; maybe they think home prices will go down," says Mackey, "They feel some sense of buyer's remorse because of the inventory and because of the mortgage rate volatility."

Local realtors say home prices have softened some in recent months.

Nationally, though, more than half of existing home sales are going for above asking-price, while inventory remains below pre-pandemic levels. It indicates that home buyers are still willing to pay a premium, to move.