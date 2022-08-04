New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home

article

Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.

In addition, current homeowners facing possible foreclosure can receive assistance.

For more information, click here.