New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home
HOUSTON - Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home.
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday.
The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.
In addition, current homeowners facing possible foreclosure can receive assistance.
