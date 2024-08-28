The Brief Hernan Duarte has been charged with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child. Duarte is accused of meeting up with juvenile girls under 15 to have sexual encounters.



A Harris County man has been arrested for sexually abusing multiple juvenile girls during an unknown time period.

According to Constable Ryan Gable, 35-year-old Hernan Duarte was arrested after a victim was interviewed at Children’s Safe Harbor in Conroe, leading to an investigation.

Duarte would meet with juveniles in The Woodlands and other Texas counties after seeking them out through social media apps, detectives said. He would drive to meet young girls under 15 and have sexual encounters with them.

Detectives with Precinct 3 pretended to be a victim online and made arrangements with Duarte to meet at a local park. The 35-year-old was taken into custody when he arrived.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child.

Harris County officials believe Duarte has other victims who have not been identified.

Anyone with information about potential victims is asked to contact the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office - Criminal Investigation Division at 281-364-4211 or email at constable3tips@mctx.org.