A road rage incident on Thursday landed a woman behind bars who allegedly fired a shot into the air in Harris County.

Deputies say the altercation happened on N. Sam Houston Parkway East, where the suspect, Kalean Strahan, pointed a firearm at another driver before shooting the weapon.

Strahan was found by deputies and the firearm was recovered from her vehicle.

She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail, with her bond set at $20,000 by the 184th District Court.