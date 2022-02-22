Houston man charged with murder of missing 18-year-old woman, court records show

article

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing 18-year-old Houston woman who was last seen two weeks ago, court records show.

Henry David Cossette, 27, is accused of strangling Sara Goodwin, according to court records. Cossette is also charged with arson and tampering with evidence - human corpse.

Police say the identity of the victim whose remains were recovered is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, but information provided by Cossette led detectives to believe the body is the missing woman.

Henry David Cossette charged with murder

Henry David Cossette (Photo: Houston Police Department)

On Saturday, HPD patrol officers and Houston Fire Department emergency personnel responded to an intentionally set fire in an apartment in the 8600 block of South Course Drive, authorities say.

Police say Cossette was inside of the apartment. He admitted to police that he killed a woman and left her body in the 1800 block of Fellows Road on Houston’s Southside, according to HPD. Remains of the woman’s body were recovered.

Sara Goodwin last seen two weeks ago

Sara Goodwin was last seen near the intersection of South Course Drive and Bissonnet Street on February 6.

Community activist Quanell X joined her friends at a news conference on Thursday asking for help to find her.

Goodwin's friends tracked down surveillance footage that showed her walk up to a car and then getting partially inside the passenger’s seat.

Quanell X said it appeared she tried to get out of the car before she was pulled back inside, and her cell phone was found abandoned three blocks away. She hadn’t been seen or heard from since.

