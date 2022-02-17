18-year-old woman abducted while walking the streets in Houston; family calls for HPD to work harder

An 18-year-old woman has been missing for nearly two weeks, now her family and friends say she was abducted by a potential client.

On Thursday afternoon, family and friends of 18-year-old Sara Goodwin passed out missing person flyers at the intersection of South Course Drive and Bissonnet Street. She was last seen at that intersection on February 6.

Community activist Quanell X joined her friends at a news conference, and he says, sex worker or not; she deserves to be brought home safe.

"She’s still a child of God. And for the hypocrites who say she’s on the streets getting in strange cars doing what people on the streets do; let me tell you Mary Magdalene was a sex worker too and look at the beautiful work Christ Jesus did with her," said Quanell X.

Goodwin's friends tracked down surveillance footage that shows her walk up to a car believed to be a Honda CRV, she then gets partially inside the passengers seat.

Quanell X says it appears she tried to get out of the car before she was pulled back inside, her cell phone was found abandoned three blocks away, and she hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"This is an abducted young woman who is the victim of foul play," said Quanell X.

Goodwin's friends say they spoke with two other women walking the streets in the area who say before she was taken, the same man and vehicle tried to lure them into his car at gunpoint. They also say they've even seen the same car recently.

"That same vehicle has been seen cruising the area after Sara’s abduction; HPD has the technology to enhance the license plates," Quanell X said.

He also says Houston police haven’t looked at the footage they found or attempted to track down the driver, and he wants to see them step up and take this investigation seriously.

"Get busy and find this man before another woman is abducted and comes up missing and is possibly killed," said Quanell X.

Fox 26 reached out to Houston police Thursday asking for a response and an update on this investigation, but we haven’t heard back yet.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Sara Goodwin, you're asked to call 713-394-1840.