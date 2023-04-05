Officials across the Houston area are preparing for two or three days of heavy rain and the possibility of flooding.

"Our biggest fear is lack of movement in this storm and constant rain," said Houston Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Martin. "If the storm moves through quickly, we’re in great shape. We can handle six to 10 inches. But if it sits there and rains continuously, we’ll have some challenges."

Throughout Wednesday evening, areas around Houston experienced heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, and hail.

To prepare for the rain, TxDOT crews were out Wednesday clearing drains on highways. In addition, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office staged high-water rescue trucks across the county. While officials also lowered Lake Houston by a foot to prepare for possible heavy rainfall.

"What that does is, it builds up additional storage for us," said Martin. "So, that we can take on water when it rains and when it comes down the San Jacinto into Lake Houston."

Between Wednesday and Friday night, forecasters are expecting between 3 and 6 inches of rain across the Houston area.

Local fire departments are also preparing for heavy rain. At Spring Fire Station 71, their high-water trucks and equipment is ready to go.

"We’re connected with the county [and] the emergency management folks making sure we are keeping a finger on the pulse of things," said Spring Fire Department Deputy Chief Landon Churchill. "So, if things start to change quickly, we’re ready to respond to that."

Officials aren’t anticipating any major flooding or issues from these storms across the Houston area this week. However, they’re getting prepared just in case.

"If things do start to escalate into the week or weekend, we do have policies in place where we can bring more folks in or get more crews in service if that’s what the community needs," said Churchill.