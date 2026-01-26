Harris County suspect who escaped from Ben Taub Hospital last week is now back in custody

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the suspect who escaped from Ben Taub Hospital is now back in custody. According to officials, Carlos Molina Hernandez was taken back into custody on Monday afternoon in the Tomball area. Hernandez escaped custody from the hospital at about 4:45 p.m. last Friday.



Harris County escape suspect back in custody

The backstory:

Officials say Hernandez was taken to the hospital at about noon after an aggravated assault call from the Tomball area on Berry Orchard Lane.

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said, "Thanks to tips from the community, HCSO deputies located and took Carlos Molina Hernandez into custody this afternoon in the Tomball area.Thanks to tips from the community, HCSO deputies located and took Carlos Molina Hernandez into custody this afternoon in the Tomball area. We appreciate the community's support."