Liz Barraza murder: 7 years after Tomball garage sale shooting, family still waiting for justice

The Brief Liz Barraza was shot four times while setting up a garage sale at her Tomball, Texas home, and was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. on January 26; investigators say she was specifically targeted. Seven years later, the murder remains unsolved, leaving her parents grieving and transformed by a case they believed would be solved within months, according to Crime Stoppers officials. Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case, as Liz’s father—now battling stage 4 cancer—says he hopes to learn who killed his daughter before time runs out.



Seven years ago, a 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being gunned down while setting up a garage sale at her Tomball area home.

On Monday, Liz Barraza's parents spoke with FOX 26.

What they're saying:

"At 1:40 p.m. January 26, she was pronounced dead," said Robert Nuelle, Liz Barraza's father.

Seven years ago, Liz was setting up a garage sale at her Tomball area home when she was shot four times.

"There are times when it feels like it's been five minutes, times when it feels like it's been a year, and there are times it feels like it's been forever," Nuelle said.

"We are not the same people at all," said Liz's mother, Rosemary Nuelle. "We are totally different people."

"We all thought this crime would be solved within weeks or months," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "None of us ever dreamed seven years later that we'd still be talking about it."

"We have justice that has not been served," said Robert. "It just weighs on us."

Investigators believe Liz was a targeted victim.

The shooter was in a dark-colored Nissan Frontier.

"I think there's a reason why it hasn't been solved," said Rosemary Nuelle. "I believe God and maybe Liz is protecting us. It's a personal crime, we probably do know the people or person involved. Maybe I'm not strong enough to handle knowing it."

"I have stage 4 cancer," said Robert Nuelle. "I don't know how much time I have left. It could be a couple of months, it could be a couple of years. I sure would like to know who's behind this before I go and time for me could be running out."

Crime stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward.