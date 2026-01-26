Warming centers assist residents across Harris and Fort Bend counties during freeze

The Brief Fort Bend County: A warming center in Rosenberg has sheltered nearly 50 people during the freeze, including families with pets and residents displaced by a fire. Harris County: Officials say conditions are improving, but leaders warn the county is not fully out of danger and urge continued cold-weather precautions. Both counties: Leaders credit collaboration between local agencies, nonprofits, and volunteers, while emphasizing long-term weatherization and emergency preparedness.



As freezing temperatures impacted Southeast Texas, warming centers in both Fort Bend and Harris counties have provided critical shelter and resources for residents in need.

Warming centers assist residents across Harris and Fort Bend counties during cold weather

In Fort Bend County, the Friends of North Rosenberg Neighborhood Resource Center has been operating as a warming center around the clock since Saturday. Officials say the site has served nearly 50 people in total, with about 14 people currently staying there. The center is pet-friendly and also welcomed residents displaced by an apartment fire.

While sleeping areas are kept private, the center has tables stocked with clothing and food for those seeking shelter. Organizers say the effort has been made possible through collaboration between local groups and volunteers.

The other side:

Harris County officials discuss success at shelters and warming centers

Meanwhile, in Harris County, leaders say the region is beginning to see improving conditions, but stress that cold-weather precautions remain necessary.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the county’s Emergency Operations Center is currently operating at Level Three and is expected to deactivate Tuesday. Officials say they do not anticipate major issues, noting that CenterPoint Energy’s infrastructure performed well during the freeze and ERCOT has sufficient power supply to meet demand.

Hidalgo also emphasized that many people who sought shelter in Harris County during the freeze are not homeless. Instead, they live in homes that are not properly weatherized or lack reliable heating. She added that shelters played a key role in protecting medically vulnerable residents who needed a warm and safe environment.

The American Red Cross, which supported shelters across the region, described the response as a true team effort. Eddy Blanchard with the Texas Gulf Coast Region said volunteers and partner agencies worked together to provide blankets, food, cots, and warm drinks.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said shelters, like those operating across both counties, reflect progress made since previous winter storms. County leaders say future planning will focus on long-term improvements, including increased weatherization, continued coordination with ERCOT and CenterPoint, and stronger emergency response strategies.

What's next:

Officials in both Harris and Fort Bend counties are urging residents to continue checking on neighbors and following cold-weather safety precautions as temperatures remain low.