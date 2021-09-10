Autopsy performed on 1-year-old toddler left in car in SW Harris County: HCSO

FOX 26 has learned more about the timeline leading up to a 1-year-old child being left inside a car for nine hours in Southwest Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tells us, an autopsy was conducted on the child’s body Friday.

The mother, at the time, was detained and was being questioned. In their investigation, the sheriff’s office says, the mother dropped her 5 and 3-year-old off at daycare.

She returned home with the 1-year-old with the intention of dropping her off at the daycare, on her way to run errands. She told investigators she forgot about her daughter and forgot to drop her off.

"A majority of the children that are forgotten they’re under 2-years-old," said Abby Cortez with the Houston Fire Department.

The Houston Fire Department tells FOX 26, many times the victims in hot car deaths are very young. From 2009 – 2011, they responded to nearly 100 children under eight left in cars. They also say children tend to overheat five times faster than adults."

"It’s an average of 19 degrees in the first ten minutes after a car is closed up, add on another 10 degrees after 20 minutes," said Jan Null, the creator of the organization called "Noheatstroke.org."

With temperatures in the high 90’s Thursday, Null says, the car would have heated up within minutes. He says, in vehicular heatstroke cases, a child can become unconscious or delirious as the heat starts to impacts the body.

"When the body temperature reaches 107 degrees, that’s when organs in the body die from the heat and shut down."

HFD wants to remind parents to "Look Before You Lock" giving these recommendations:

-They recommend placing your purse, phone, computer, or wallet in the back seat as a reminder.

-have a plan with the childcare provider to call you if your child does not show up.

The Sheriff’s Office says their homicide unit will be presenting their findings to the District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.