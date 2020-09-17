Mother claims 5-year-old was locked inside League City daycare vehicle for 45 minutes

A mother says her 5-year-old was locked inside a vehicle while under daycare supervision. The boy is medically okay, but his parents now want to warn others.

According to Cailyn Taylor, the incident took place last Wednesday at Lighthouse Learning Academy in League City. Taylor says her 5-year-old had fallen asleep while riding in a daycare van that day.

Once they arrived to the childcare facility, all of the kids exited the van except her son. The high temperature in League City that day was 91 degrees.

“I’ve actually had nightmares about him not waking up from that van,” said Taylor. “When you send a child to a daycare, you trust them to take care of your kid. To find out how long he was in that hot vehicle for is shocking to me.”

Taylor says she worked at Lighthouse Learning Center during the incident. However, after reviewing the surveillance video on Monday, she quit.

“He had woken up 3 or 4 minutes after the car was parked,” said Taylor. “He was in there walking around, crying and freaking out for that long.”

According to Taylor, her son was locked in the vehicle for roughly 45 minutes. A grandparent arrived to pick up her grandson at Lighthouse Learning Academy that day and heard the 5-year-old screaming and crying. That’s when, workers at the daycare learned the boy was still in the vehicle.

“He told me and his dad that he was scared and woke up crying for his mom, wondering why he was the only one in the van,” said Taylor. “A dog in a car for 10 minutes, and people are busting out windows. The only reason my child is alive right now is because of that grandparent finding him.”

We made several attempts to speak with management at Lighthouse Learning Academy about the incident, but as of Thursday evening, we hadn’t heard back.

Taylor tells us she plans to find somewhere to take her 5-year-old for childcare.

“I definitely would want parents to be aware of how their daycare is running their transportation system,” said Taylor.