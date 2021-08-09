HCSO: Pct. 4 constable deputies fatally shot suspect who fired at them

article

Authorities say Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies fatally shot a suspect who fired at them in the parking lot of a Walmart.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the shooting. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is also conducting its own investigation.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, two Pct. 4 constable deputies responded to a shoplifting call with previously known shoplifting suspects.

When constable deputies arrived, they reportedly saw the suspects leaving the location in a vehicle. HCSO says the constable deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot.

According to HCSO, a passenger in the suspect vehicle got out and started firing a handgun at the constable deputies. The sheriff’s office says the constable deputies returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

HCSO says two other people in the suspect vehicle drove away but were later located by investigators. They are said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury.

