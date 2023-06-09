The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the Palms at Cypresswood Apartments located at 990 Cypress Station around 12:05 p.m.

At the scene, an unidentified Hispanic male around 47-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation yielded that the victim was in a heated argument with another resident of the complex on Thursday. That altercation is said to not have been physical.

After gaining access to surveillance footage from the complex, deputies have a possible suspect, but that suspect has since fled the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation and Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information about this investigation to come forward.