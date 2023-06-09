A Houston woman was arrested and charged with after shooting her boyfriend in the leg Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Kelsey Marie Dugas, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened around 11:11 p.m. at 1550 Burnett Street. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found Alfonso Valdez-Nino, 35, with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a nearby trauma center in stable condition.

Police say Dugas and Valdez-Nino were in a relationship. Detectives learned Dugas invited the victim over to her apartment. After Valdez-Nino left her apartment due to an argument, Dugas shot at him, striking him one time.

Officers arrested Dugas without further incident and she was subsequently charged in the incident.

According to police, Dugas told officers her boyfriend had assaulted her, but surveillance video showed her chasing down the man and shooting him twice, striking him once in the leg.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Police are still investigating the incident.