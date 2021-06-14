HCSO detains suspect inside store armed with two large butcher knives

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has detained a suspect who walked into a retail store on Monday evening.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the store located at 21515 Tomball Parkway in reference to a male inside the store armed with two large butcher knives.

Gonzalez said the man barricaded himself and the store was evacuated.



Gonzalez stated deputies acted swiftly, attempted to establish dialogue with the man who remained uncooperative.

Deputies deployed a taser and resolved the incident.



The suspect was detained without further incident.

