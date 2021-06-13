HCSO: 5-year-old air-lifted to hospital after falling from third-floor window

article

Harris County Deputies have rushed a 5-year-old to a hospital after falling from a third-floor window Sunday.

Details were limited, so it's unclear how the child fell, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it happened in the 3500 block of Green Crest on the city's west side.

The child was then taken to an area hospital through LifeFlight but their condition is unknown at this time.

No other information was readily available, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

