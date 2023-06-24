HazMat chemical exposure on Wilcrest in Houston, residents asked to avoid area
HOUSTON - Houston Fire Chief asks the public to avoid an area in west Houston after a HazMat chemical exposure.
Chief Samuel Peña says Chlorine was possibly exposed in the 1200 block of Wilcrest on Saturday at a waterpark at Club Westside. The incident is still active and fluid as of 6 p.m., he says.
Authorities tell FOX 26, 9 people were taken for medical evaluation. Two were adults and the rest were kids.
Residents are asked to stay clear of the area due to ongoing emergency operations.