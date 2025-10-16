Harris, Matagorda counties under burn ban

The Brief Harris County and Matagorda County officials have issued burn bans effective immediately. Harris County officials have restricted sales of fireworks during Diwali fireworks sale season. The burn bans prohibit all outdoor burnings in Matagorda County, and almost all outdoor burnings for Harris County.



Two more Southeast Texas counties have approved burn bans as drought conditions continue to expand across the Lone Star State.

Harris County burn ban

What we know:

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO), the County Commissioners Court approved a burn ban on Thursday.

The ban prohibits all unapproved outdoor burnings in the county unless it happens "within an enclosure that contains all flames and sparks."

The HCFMO notes that the burn ban is happening during the Diwali fireworks sale season. Sales are allowed until Oct. 23 at midnight, but officials are prohibiting vendors from selling "skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins," as described in the announcement.

Violating the burn ban is said to be a Class "C" misdemeanor that's punishable with a fine of up to $500. If a fire damages property without the owner's approval, the person who started the fire could be charged with either Reckless Damage or Destruction, or arson.

What we don't know:

There is no estimated date for when the ban will be lifted.

Matagorda County burn ban

What we know:

A burn ban is also in effect for Matagorda County, according to the county's Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

County officials are banning all outdoor burnings, "including controlled burns, recreational fires, and open burning of any materials."

What we don't know:

There is no estimated date for when the ban will be lifted. County officials say the ban remains in effect "until weather conditions improve, and the risk of wildfire subsides."

Texas drought conditions

Big picture view:

According to FOX 26 Meteorologist Peyton Galyean, Thursday's Drought Monitor Update shows conditions worsening across Texas.

In the Houston area, portions of Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto counties are under moderate drought conditions. Wharton and Colorado counties are seeing severe levels.

