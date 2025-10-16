Drought conditions persist across Texas

The Brief Drought conditions are worsening across the state. The Texas Hill Country is under extreme conditions. Several Houston-area counties are seeing moderate levels, and Wharton and Colorado counties are seeing severe levels.



Today’s Drought Monitor Update shows conditions worsening across Texas.

Comparing this week's update to what conditions were last week, Dry, Moderate, and Extreme levels are increasing.

The Texas Hill Country – which includes the Austin and San Antonio areas – are under extreme conditions as a rapid drought continues to unfold.

In the Houston area, portions of Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto counties are in a moderate level. Wharton and Colorado counties are also seeing severe levels.

By the numbers:

The lack of rain across the state aids in the worsening of these drought conditions. Over the last six weeks, both Bush and Hobby airports have recorded a little over an inch of rainfall, whereas places like College Station and Huntsville have essentially been bone dry.