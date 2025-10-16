Expand / Collapse search

Texas drought: Conditions persist across the state

By Peyton Galyean
Published  October 16, 2025 2:56pm CDT
Drought conditions persist across Texas

    • Drought conditions are worsening across the state.
    • The Texas Hill Country is under extreme conditions.
    • Several Houston-area counties are seeing moderate levels, and Wharton and Colorado counties are seeing severe levels.

HOUSTON - Today’s Drought Monitor Update shows conditions worsening across Texas.

Comparing this week's update to what conditions were last week, Dry, Moderate, and Extreme levels are increasing.

The Texas Hill Country – which includes the Austin and San Antonio areas – are under extreme conditions as a rapid drought continues to unfold.

In the Houston area, portions of Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto counties are in a moderate level. Wharton and Colorado counties are also seeing severe levels.

By the numbers:

The lack of rain across the state aids in the worsening of these drought conditions. Over the last six weeks, both Bush and Hobby airports have recorded a little over an inch of rainfall, whereas places like College Station and Huntsville have essentially been bone dry.

