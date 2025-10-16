Drought conditions persist across Texas

Texas drought: Conditions persist across the state
HOUSTON - Today’s Drought Monitor Update shows conditions worsening across Texas.
Comparing this week's update to what conditions were last week, Dry, Moderate, and Extreme levels are increasing.
The Texas Hill Country – which includes the Austin and San Antonio areas – are under extreme conditions as a rapid drought continues to unfold.
In the Houston area, portions of Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto counties are in a moderate level. Wharton and Colorado counties are also seeing severe levels.
By the numbers:
The lack of rain across the state aids in the worsening of these drought conditions. Over the last six weeks, both Bush and Hobby airports have recorded a little over an inch of rainfall, whereas places like College Station and Huntsville have essentially been bone dry.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.