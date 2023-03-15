article

Authorities say a Harris County woman went missing after leaving her house to walk to a local park.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to locate 22-year-old Shimari Haden.

According to the sheriff’s office, Haden left her home in the 19200 block of Brook Village Road in west Harris County around 5 p.m. Monday.

She was reportedly last seen wearing red scrubs and a brown multi-color scarf. She had a pink and purple book bag.

She is 5’5" tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The sheriff’s office says she takes medication for mental health issues.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff s Office at 713-755-7427