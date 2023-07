article

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Harris County on Monday afternoon.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, the crash occurred in the 12500 block of Silver Cup.

Officials said the driver lost control and struck the home.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

No other injuries were reported.