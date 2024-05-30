A woman has died after a crash on the US 290 Northwest Freeway on Thursday morning, Harris County officials say.

The crash occurred in the inbound lanes of US 290 near Telge before 6 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash on US 290 at Telge.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears the woman was in her stalled vehicle when a pickup truck struck the back of her vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inbound lanes of the freeway are shut down. The sheriff says drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.