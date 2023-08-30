Harris County has been put under a red flag warning due to the hot dry conditions.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to the increased risk of fire danger.

Residents are asked to be extremely careful with any source of ignition including outdoor open flame and propane, as any fire can grow and spread quickly.

(Courtesy of ReadyHarris)

Yardwork and campfires should be avoided as they can cause a spar and cigarettes as well as other smoking materials should be disposed of in appropriate containers. ReadyHarris warns to never throw them out of car windows.

It never hurts to be prepared. Ensure your vehicle has a full tank, your emergency kit is ready and within reach, and your family members and pets are prepared to evacuate if fires threaten your location.

For more information on how to stay safe during fires, visit Ready.gov. HCOHSEM will continue to monitor elevated fire weather conditions.