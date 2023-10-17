Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett announces she will not run for re-election

article

Ann Harris Bennett, who has been the Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar for the past seven years in Harris County, has announced she will not run for re-election in 2024.

According to a letter obtained by FOX 26, Bennett said, "I have made this decision with a heavy heart and after careful consideration. It is time to focus on my family and my health and to give someone else an opportunity to work for Harris County residents."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Bennett added, "I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for the support I have received from the community, my colleagues, and my team at the Tax Assessor-Collector's Office. It's an honor to work alongside such talented individuals who continue to demonstrate a deep commitment to serving our constituents and maintaining the highest standards of excellence every day."

Bennett said she will complete her term with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for the incoming Tax Assessor.