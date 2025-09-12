Gov. Abbott's office adds $20K for information on unsolved Harris County stabbing

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced an additional $20,000 for information on the death of Austin Kanuch. Kanuch was stabbed to death in his west Harris County home in Sept. 2023. Anyone with information can contact Texas Crime Stoppers.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office is doubling the reward money for any information on a deadly 2023 stabbing in west Harris County.

Harris County 2023 stabbing: Gov. Abbott offers $20K for information

What we know:

According to a press release from the governor's office, the Governor's Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for any information leading to any arrests related to the death of Austin Kanuch.

The offer doubles the other $20,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, bringing the total to up to $40,000.

Featured article

The backstory:

Austin Kanuch, who lived on Greenleaf Lake Drive in west Harris County, was found fatally stabbed on Sept. 22, 2023. Officials say an unknown suspect broke into his home while he was sleeping.

Surveillance video from the time of the murder shows a suspect near the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the person is a "post-adolescent male or female" with a thin build, seen at the time riding a mountain bike-style bicycle. They were seen traveling northbound on Kanuch's street around 3:23 a.m., then leaving in the opposite direction after the murder took place.

What we don't know:

No other suspect information is available.

What they're saying:

The following was added in the press release regarding the additional reward offer:

"Cecilia and I continue to mourn the tragic loss of Austin Kanuch after he was brutally stabbed in Harris County, and we pray for his family and loved ones," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas remains in regular coordination with local law enforcement to provide all necessary resources to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and face the full weight of the law for this heinous crime. I encourage Texans with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With the public's help, we will ensure justice is served."

What you can do:

Tipsters can contact Texas Crime Stoppers by doing one of the following:

Call 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Send an online tip here