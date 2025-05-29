Unsolved murder: Harris County Sheriff's Office renews investigation into fatal stabbing

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is renewing a request for information from the public that may help find justice for a man murdered nearly two years ago.

Austin Kanuch, 39, was stabbed to death in his home in 2023. Harris County officials are offering a $20,000 reward in their search for answers.

Unsolved Harris County Murder

What we know:

Kanuch, who lived on Greenleaf Lake Drive in west Harris County, was found fatally stabbed on Sept. 22, 2023. Officials say an unknown suspect broke into his home while he was sleeping.

While nearly two years of searching have identified no suspects, detectives with the sheriff's office believe they have helpful new evidence that could bring the case to a close.

Newly surfaced surveillance video from the time of the murder shows a suspect near the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the person is a "post-adolescent male or female" with a thin build, seen at the time riding a mountain bike-style bicycle. They were seen traveling northbound on Kanuch's street around 3:23 a.m., then leaving in the opposite direction after the murder took place.

To help with their efforts to get information from the community, Crime Stoppers of Houston are now increasing their reward to $20,000.

What we don't know:

The suspect seen in the surveillance footage has not yet been identified.

In their Thursday release, the Harris County Sheriff's Office did not mention a known or theorized motive for the fatal stabbing.

What they're saying:

"Austin was bigger than life — he had a large voice, a big smile, and he was everyone’s friend," said his mother, Celene Miller. "Every night and morning you wake up with the same feeling, and it sits heavy on your heart."

Officials remain baffled about the case, but remain hopeful that the public will assist in their search.

"He was a nice guy, everyone loved him. What is shocking about this case is it could be anyone," said Detective Kalan Turner. "We believe someone knows who this person is. We will find you."

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez underscored the agency's commitment to the case.

"Solving Austin's case is a priority for the Harris County Sheriff's Office," said Gonzalez. "We urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward. The smallest detail could be the key to bringing closure to Austin's family and justice to his killer."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous. You can also reach out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 281-564-5988.