Harris County shooting: Man shot in officer-involved shooting on Henry, authorities investigating

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Friday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 14600 block of Henry.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident involved a male with mental issues.

Gonzalez added one deputy discharged his weapon, striking the male.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.