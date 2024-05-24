Brazoria County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on Thursday after she allegedly ran her boyfriend over with her car.

Authorities responded to the 6300 block of FM 521 around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call a 30-year-old man had been run over, and the suspect, 28-year-old Masen Austin had left the scene.

Witnesses said there was an argument between Austin and the man outside a residence and he was standing next to a truck when Austin was asked to leave the property.

Masen Austin (Courtesy of Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)

She got into her gray BMW, but instead of leaving she backed up her car and drove directly towards the victim, pinning him between her car and the truck before driving away from the scene, authorities reported.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the victim was critically injured and airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

Austin and her vehicle were found around midnight on Thursday at a convenience store in the 6400 block of FM 521 in Brazoria, officials say.

She was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence, and is currently held in Brazoria County Jail on a $75,000 bond.