Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death near a feeder road in east Harris County early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a "shots fired" call around 12:30 a.m. in the 16900 block of the East Freeway and found a man on the ground near the roadway.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting along the East Freeway.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses reported hearing gunshots and saw a man running from the scene. He was described only as a Black male, wearing a white hoodie and dark-color pants.

Deputies say the man who ran from the scene may live in a motel in the area. Authorities are looking for him for questioning.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this point. Deputies say the man who was killed may have gone over to the motel to meet with someone, but that has not yet been confirmed.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call the HSCO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.