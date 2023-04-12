The Harris County District Attorney's Office has criminal cases backing up preventing many cases from being resolved.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday her office has helped initiate a 21% reduction in the criminal case backlog from the COVID-related highs of recent years

According to the release, as of April 10, the backlog has been cut to 114,242 cases which is a drop of nearly 31,000 from 2021.

PREVIOUS: Lawmakers push for 6 new felony courts, amendment to Texas constitution in hopes of stopping revolving door

Ogg gave her staff credit for the initiative's success and pointed out the creation of a Homicide Division within the office and the implementation of a "triage" program, both of which helped the major backlog reductions.

Twelve veteran prosecutors were assigned to the Homicide Division in 2022 and were dedicated to trying failing homicide cases. The team was said to have pushed for some of the most violent offenders' cases to plea or go to trial.

Some of the offender's cases have been reportedly pending for more than four years, which was only worsened by the pandemic and Criminal Justice Center closing after Hurricane Harvey.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

"This backlog reduction is a welcome reward for our unending focus and hard work on resolving these cases," Ogg said. "Most importantly, these successes lead to more victims getting resolution of their cases – and getting that resolution more quickly. And that’s the best reward of all."

DA Ogg and her team also received funding to help create an overtime program, so prosecutors meet after hours and on weekends to review more than 30,000 nonviolent, mostly victimless misdemeanor and state jail felony cases, the release states.

These cases are said to be considered for solutions other than incarceration.