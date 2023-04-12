The Houston Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of an 83-year-old man.

On Tuesday, April 11, around 7:25 pm, Houston police found the unidentified 83-year-old man. He was found in a bedroom at 8441 Sands Point Drive.



According to HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Providence and N. Henderson, a family member found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The family member told investigators the home's front door was unlocked when he arrived. That's when he found the victim inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there is no known suspect(s) or motive.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

