Wanted man suspected of burglarizing multiple Montrose homes

The Brief Bobby John Henry is suspected of burglarizing multiple homes in the Montrose area. Officials say Henry uses open windows to break in, steal valuable items, and pawn them at local shops. Anyone with information can contact Harris County Precinct 1 authorities or Crime Stoppers.



A suspected serial burglar in the Montrose area has been identified by authorities as he remains on the run.

Wanted: Montrose burglary suspect

What they're saying:

According to Harris County Precinct 1 authorities, 56-year-old Bobby John Henry will be facing four felony burglary charges.

Henry allegedly targets homes in Montrose that have open windows. In one case, officials say he used a doggy door to break in.

Officials say Henry breaks into homes, steals valuable items, then tries to have others help him sell what he stole to local shops.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said Henry hasn't broken into a home with people inside, but his office is hoping to avoid that completely.

"There's always that possibility that, if somebody [was] home and the house wasn't empty, there could be a negative encounter," said Constable Rosen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Bobby John Henry's whereabouts can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Preicnct 1 Constable's Office: 713-755-5200

Email joseph.bowden@cnl.hctx.net

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)