Wanted man suspected of burglarizing multiple Montrose homes
HOUSTON - A suspected serial burglar in the Montrose area has been identified by authorities as he remains on the run.
What they're saying:
According to Harris County Precinct 1 authorities, 56-year-old Bobby John Henry will be facing four felony burglary charges.
Henry allegedly targets homes in Montrose that have open windows. In one case, officials say he used a doggy door to break in.
Officials say Henry breaks into homes, steals valuable items, then tries to have others help him sell what he stole to local shops.
Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said Henry hasn't broken into a home with people inside, but his office is hoping to avoid that completely.
"There's always that possibility that, if somebody [was] home and the house wasn't empty, there could be a negative encounter," said Constable Rosen.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Bobby John Henry's whereabouts can do one of the following:
- Call the Harris County Preicnct 1 Constable's Office: 713-755-5200
- Email joseph.bowden@cnl.hctx.net
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office