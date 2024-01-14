Harris County shooting: Man accused of shooting 2 family members on Fallbrook, police investigating

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Details about the shooting are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred in the 7600 block of Fallbrook.

Gonzalez said an adult male shot two adult family members.

Both family members were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Gonzalez said the alleged shooter has been detained.

